Today, Joker’s Hand release their latest video for “War Profiteer”, a single from their self-titled EP. “War Profiteer” is an upbeat summer single that pokes fun at those who profit off of the suffering of others,” explains the band. Hailing from Torrance, CA, the founding members Kevin Kawano and Matthew Lau met while attending film school at UC Santa Cruz. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N’ Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.

The band’s first single “Anthem,” landed in rotation on several FM radio stations throughout Southern California. Their second single “Gold Rush” charted on KROQ’s Locals Only, reaching #1 and staying in the Top 5 for nine weeks straight. KROQ’s Locals Only also featured their song “Hijacked” which also took the #1 spot, their second song to top the chart. With their sunny new single, “War Profiteer” the band takes on a serious subject, albeit with a large dose of sarcasm. The Asian American duo has been active in the #StopAsianHate movement, recently performing at rallies across Los Angeles, and they’ve just been confirmed to play Southern California’s Beachlife Festival in September alongside Cage The Elephant, Jane’s Addiction, Counting Crows, Fitz and The Tantrums and many more.

