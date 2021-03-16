Today, Substream favorite Lauren Sanderson has returned better than ever with her utterly phenomenal new single, “Hi.” The song is 100% authentic to Sanderson, which means it’s a little bit pop, a little indie, and a hint of hip-hop all mixed into one — ushering in the start of a new year with a certified hit.

On the new track, Sanderson shares “I never knew heartbreak til I had to let go of someone I was still madly in love with. This song is everything I wish I could tell her if we could forget about our pain for one moment and go back to the euphoria of meeting for the first time.”

The new single, produced by Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, The Aces), was shared with fans via livestream with MTV last week and marks yet another career highlight for Sanderson, who turned heads in 2019 opening for FINNEAS and has built a cult following thanks to her no-holds-barred honesty, relentless DIY work ethic and electric persona.

Be sure to stay tuned to Lauren Sanderson’s socials for more information on new music soon.