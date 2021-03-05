Huey VQ returns with his next smash hit. After riding a huge wave to mainstream notoriety with his top-of-the-year single “No Regrets,” the Milwaukee recording artist celebrates his newfound success down in Miami with the release of his follow-up, titled, “Persuasion.” As critics and tastemakers begin to label Huey the artist-to-watch of 2021, he delivers more conviction of the title with fresh jewelry, foreign whipping, deep pockets and a mansion full of women in the KDS Visuals-directed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL4r5rlDpXS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Living his best life being the hottest new thing out right now, on the track, Huey continues to showcases that raw, charismatic and crafty wordplay that blew fans away in his debut. He sells a Cinderalla dream to a love interest including a night of passion, wearing the finest jewelry and undivided attention while looking over a penthouse view. To Huey, he knows success has made him a sex symbol but it’s the price of fame.

“The song [Persuasion] explores the double-edged sword of an elevated lifestyle,” Huey V on the song’s concept. “It’s a tale of seduction that comes with money, success and women. It’s a soundtrack to my odyssey. It’s my coming of age in learning to play both sides of the coin. The seducer and the seduced.”

“Persuasion” is slated to appear on Huey V forthcoming project, arriving in the second quarter on Memphis Bleek’s Warehouse Music Group. Bleek, a known protege of Hip-Hop icon Jay-Z, discovered Huey and his limitless potential in 2019 and has been grooming him to be the next big thing like he noticed in some of today’s biggest names in Hip-Hop in the past. For more on Huey V, follow him on Instagram.

Watch the new visual to Huey V’s “Persuasion” below and stream it here.