If you’re wondering if All Time Low stop working, the answer is simply no. Ever since releasing their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, last year via Fueled by Ramen, the band has worked to stay as busy as possible despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While their normal schedule would have been to follow a strict touring schedule to support the release, they’ve instead come up with creative ways to continue to interact with fans. Through live streams, virtual meet and greets, and so forth, All Time Low has managed the best they can.

All the while they’re watching Wake Up, Sunshine standout track, “Monsters” climb the charts with the help of blackbear and Demi Lovato. The track eventually hit number one on Billboard’s alternative radio chart and stayed there for a staggering 17 weeks, and continues to climb their Hot 100 chart.

While “Monsters” continues it’s run, All Time Low today released a brand new single called “Once In a Lifetime.” The song, and it’s accompanying Max Moore directed music video, can be found below. “Once In a Lifetime” also hopes to join “Monsters” on alternative radio, as it will begin impacting alternative radio stations as soon as today.

For “Once In a Lifetime,” All Time Low have once again teamed up with their frequent collaborators Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey] and Andrew Goldstein [Maroon 5, Katy Perry, blackbear], who helmed their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Wake Up, Sunshine.

“‘Once In A Lifetime’ is a song about loss and dealing with loss, facing harsh realities and coming out the other side stronger for it,” shared All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth. “We wrote this song in bleaker times, in a world still asleep at the wheel that left us all relearning how to navigate the uncertain roads ahead, but ultimately there is a hopeful undertone to the entire sentiment. Things can only be so bad and once it’s over, it’s over; there’s room to start rebuilding. This song feels like it’s cut from the same cloth as ‘Monsters’: a progression and continued evolution from the celebration of All Time Low that was ‘Wake Up, Sunshine.'”