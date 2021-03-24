He made a name for himself with Trey Songz, Gucci Mane, Pusha T and seen a skyrocketing rise to the top in a year, but Virginia’s Fresh Porter doesn’t forget where he’s came from and those who could be here to see his success and remembers the fallen with his new album release OMDN. Lead by the red-hot single “Dogg Jigga,” Porter brings the world to the other side of the DMV that isn’t shown on TV. The perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan.

For the new album, Porter keeps his best work for himself as he dives into his past with skillful wordplay, undeniable presence and exhibition of longevity through a cult following. The 22-track collection takes listeners through a rollercoaster of emotions while still maintaining the raw hunger of an artist delivering his first demo. Including standout songs “Dogg Jigga,” “Big Tiper” and “Bussdown,” the project features Pooh Sheisty, Trey Songz, Kahri 1k and more. The album is a letter to those lost along the way.

Porter on making ‘OMDN’:

“OMDN is a acronym for on my dead niggas, which is slang in Petersburg verbatim to the phrase On God; we usually reference our dead homeboys to show sincerity and honesty. The concept for the album came about while I was serving my 4-year sentence in prison. During my bid, I lost three close friends and wanted to do something to honor them. That’s why you see their faces on the cover instead of mine. OMDN also introduces our culture to the world through my music.”

Available now N$G Records

Stream OMDN below and watch Fresh Porter celebrate his first birthday free after a four-year bid in the vlog here.