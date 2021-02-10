Houston triple-threat, ReDroue, is a fast-rising star with a tremendous love for music and an undeniable southern drawl that fans can’t take their eyes off of. Today, he releases the latest visual from his 2020 album, The Massacre: The Diary of Pyroa, for the polished album-cut “Presidential Floue.” Stream the entire album via Hadd TU Records.

In the Maniac Visionz-directed visual, ReDroue pulls up in the presidential edition everything and appreciates his blessings on the flow with the opinions of the haters in his rearview. The song’s producer, Tone Jonez, provides a boasting and bragging 808ed production drawn from classic West Coast elements. He explains:

“I’m always gonna talk my talk regardless whoever feels some type of way about it. Even though I’m bragging and kinda flexing, it’s more about achieving what’s meant for me. This is the type of song that when you wake up in the morning, the first thing that comes to the mind is How can I out master on this or what can I do today that’s going to bring more success to me than I had yesterday.”

“Presidential Floue” appears on a breakout album featuring fellow uprises Marium Echo and Candice Wess. And with the latest single, the 8-song EP features buzzing tracks “The Unjust,” “Money” and “Go Hard.” The Massacre is the follow-up to ReDroue’s buzzworthy 2019 project, Humble Mode. Watch the new video below.

After the view, for more on ReDroue, follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.