Best known for her collaboration with legendary rapper Tupac, accomplished singer, SKG, returns to the landscape with a promising new album led by a promising new single, today called “I’m Tired.” For the new release, SKG nabs accomplished R&B singer Anthony Hamilton with the two combining unique vocals on this refreshing new hit.

A West Coast veteran with ties to so many legends, SKG returns with a completed album which features artist such as Anthony Hamilton, Lil Boosie, Juvenile, Beanie Man, Suga Free, and Dave East as well as a number of west coast artists such as Compton AV. Back in the day, SKG assisted 2Pac on his post-death project, Until the End of Time.

“I’m Tired” follows SKG’s previous releases “Break Em” and “Weed and Patron.” The new song is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. It is available everywhere via Helecia Choyce. Hamilton appears on the visual and track via My Music Box. For more on SKG, follow the new star daily on Instagram.

Watch the new video to “I’m Tired” below and stream it here.