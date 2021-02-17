Meet Ray Moon, the breakout artist of the year. Today, the New York recording artist drops the official visual for her lead single “Glowin” featuring fellow rising star, Jadahblue. Directed by the amazing Stack Moses, Moon and Jadahblue escape reality’s hardships by going for a daydreaming joyride through La La Land in the lovely new visual.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLVXFCZpF6i/

Following her last video, 2019’s “Shy,” “Glowin” is about falling in love. She explains: “A lot of times we fall in love with the idea of having someone and loss ourselves in people. Sometimes that love high gets so strong and you don’t care what road you end up on. Just as long as you have unconditional love.”

A brief history on Ray Moon. Bounced around the map as an adolescent. Moon credits Georgia’s Nawfside (Lawrenceville) as her musical point of origin. And with a unique voice and appeal, her content stems from life’s hardships, deaths, disappointments, struggles, and possibilities. She is a voice for the person that is living a life beyond its boundaries and its cards dealt. Began acknowledgment from the industry in 2016, Moon is best known for her 2018 single “So Sorry,” which has accumulated over two million streams on Spotify.

Now is the perfect time to become a newfound fan of Ray Moon. “Glowin” is the latest single from Moon and sets up a promising full-length project from the rising star in 2021. “My wolves can expect a Full Moon all 2021. More visual, more singles and more Ray Moon. See you soon,” Ray Moon said in a press release.

The new single is available everywhere via Truth Be Told. To-date, Ray Moon has over 60,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, alone. For more on Ray Moon, follow her daily on Instagram.

Watch the new video to the Ray Moon single below and stream it here.