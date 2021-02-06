Joni Fatora, the singer/songwriter better known as Joni, has just released her latest single, “Lost in Space.” This single is off her upcoming EP Orchard Room, out on February 26.

Joni comments “Lost in Space started off as a really stripped back acoustic guitar love song. It wasn’t until I started playing it with my band, that it slowly morphed into this 1950s Hawaiian cosmic slow-dance. I grew up listening to a lot of Elvis and used to live in Honolulu as a kid so we tried to draw from that. I remember my producer Chris Petrosino putting on old surf footage from the ‘60s while I was tracking the guitar solo to help get into that world a little more.”

Orchard Room draws inspiration from fictional heroines’, vivid dreams, late-night drives, and Sohpie Coppola films.

Joni writes with poetic ambiguity but her hushed vocals remain earnest. From the cosmic slow-dance of “Lost in Space,” to wistful ruminations on the passage of time in Orange, Joni brings you into a world that’s uniquely her own.

The rosy, amp-colored vocals reverberate from a small greenhouse tucked back in the hills of Laurel Canyon. The result is a haze of intimate songs- daydreamy and feminine with a patchwork of influences like Cat Power, Feist, and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“Lost in Space” can be streamed on all platforms.