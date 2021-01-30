The indie-rock band, The Cush, has announced their signing to Ben Harper’s Mad Bunny Records and their new album Riders In The Stardust Gold to be released on April 23rd. With this announcement, the band is proud to release the first single from the album, title, “Haters.”

The band comments, “the song Haters was a long time in the making. I had the melody and chords before I found the right words,” Burette Douglas explained. “Everyone has experienced hate of some kind, and it all hurts. There’s been a lot of it going around online and in reality. It can all get to be too much, and you just want to be with someone you love and trust and shut out the noise of the world. It’s also a love song to Gabby for sharing this long musical road with me, and keeping music a part of our lives regardless of success, or lack thereof.”

Gabby Douglas continues, “The video was created with Justin Wilson and the idea behind it was to portray hate as energy, and how it is often elusive until you learn the truth of where the hate came from. We were also trying to communicate that even though hate is intense energy and can often be contagious, we can rise above and make peace with how things are in order to heal what hurts. Justin did an excellent job in helping us create this video and we love how it turned out!”

The upcoming LP, Riders In The Stardust Gold, was written and recorded in Fort Worth, Texas. All six tracks take listeners on a journey to be returned with a new state of being before going into the stardust again.