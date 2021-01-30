Following the release of his EPs, “Overture” and “Until Morning,” James Vickery has returned to the British R&B scene with the release of “Somewhere Out There,” off of his forthcoming debut album.

Vickery comments, “There’s never been a better time to release this song… It feels like it has such relevance in the world right now, England is suffering a national lockdown. I wrote this song for the people in the world who are unable to see their loved ones in this dreadful time, in the hope that there is some light at the end of the tunnel… ‘Somewhere, Out There’ is a song for anyone who misses their significant other right now.“

What sets James apart from other artists is his ability to create a truly raw and organic sound within his aesthetic. With his rich and uplifting vocals layered amongst a subtle blend of lofi beats, subtle production, and a warming atmosphere. This new release gives us an insight into what we can expect from his upcoming LP, which is set to be released later this year.

With the UK in lockdown throughout most of 2020, his full-length intends to encapsulate some of the feelings we all experienced in the last year. With so many separated from their loved ones and worried about what the future holds, James is looking to take these uncertain times and reflect them back to us with a rich and vibrant collection that looks to bring some much-needed warmth and joy to our lives.