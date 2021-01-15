If you didn’t know it by now, Sydney Sprague is the real deal. As someone who describes their music as “music for the end of the world,” she sees everything imploding all around us. Through her previous singles “i refuse to die,” “steve,” and “staircase failure,” Sprague has made her authenticity through songwriting abundantly clear.

This authenticity has allowed for a connection directly between her and the listener, and continues with her newest single, “object permanence.” Object permanence, by definition, is “the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or otherwise sensed” — something that Sprague personalizes on the single.

“It is a fundamental concept in the development of infants, and sometimes I feel like I struggle with it as an adult,” she says on object permanence. “Not literally, but if you’ve ever been in a long-distance relationship, you can probably relate. This song is about settling into that feeling of separation and trying to get comfortable.”

The single is taken from Sprague’s upcoming album, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, which is due out February 26, 2021 through Rude Records. It is available for pre-order and pre-save here.