While they’ve still remained active over the years, it has been nearly nine years since The Spill Canvas last released a full-length album. However, today the band have announced their signing to Pure Noise Records, and the details surrounding a new album.

The album will be called Conduit, and will be released on March 5th via Pure Noise. On the band’s signing, lead vocalist Nick Thomas shares, “We’re so incredibly excited to join the Pure Noise family! It’s a true honor to be a part of such an amazing roster of talent on a label that puts their artists first.”

“It’s been 9 years since our last full length album was released. That said-we’re beyond ready to present our 6th LP, ‘Conduit,’ to the world. Created in the rural woods of Pennsylvania over the span of a couple years, we feel it’s our most comprehensive work to date,” he continues to share on the album. Specifically, Conduit was recorded at Soundmine Studios in PA’s Pocono Mountains. Self-produced by The Spill Canvas with help from their manager John Rupp, it was mixed by Soundmine Studio owner Dan Malsch and then mastered by Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar, (Beck, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Haim, The Killers).

To get fans excited for Conduit, The Spill Canvas have released a brand new song and music video from the album, “Firestorm.” Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

“We knew pretty early on in creating the new album that ‘Firestorm’ would be the perfect first single to reintroduce the band and begin our new chapter. Aside from overall vibe, the juxtaposition between the gospel singers and the lyrical context on desire make this tune among one of our favorites,” says Thomas.

While it’s been nearly a decade since they released a full-length record, as mentioned earlier, The Spill Canvas have stayed moderately active over the past few years. The band had done 10 year anniversary tours for their 2005 album One Fell Swoop and 2007’s No Really, I’m Fine, but they weren’t quite satisfied yet. The band wanted to continue forward and make new music, especially after they released a three-track EP, Hivemind, in 2018.

“It feels amazing,” says Thomas. “We’d seen all these bands doing resurgence nostalgia tours for 10, 15, even 20 year album anniversaries, but I wanted to know if any of them were still putting out new music, because writing has always been what I love most. I’ve been waiting for this new album for nine years.”

“I hope our old fans enjoy it, while gaining an appreciation for our new direction,” says Thomas, “but I also aim to gain new fans. During the height of our previous success, the music industry was wildly different from today, and ‘Conduit’ is a way of proving to myself that we still have something viable that people can, and want to, connect with. I don’t seek to be some massive arena act, although that’d be rad, my hope is more so getting as many new ears to listen and resonate with it so that they’re like ‘I am now a fan of this band for life.’ That’s the dream.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: