Michigan’s For The Fallen Dreams have SIX albums under their belt and they’re not stopping any time soon. Producer/songwriter Jonathan Dolese is a super fan of the band and wanted to join me to rank their epic discography:
-
Wasted Youth (2012)
JD: Wasted Youth came out during my sophomore year in high school. It didn’t go over as well with me back then, but I revisited it and I enjoy it more as an adult.
SW: You have no one to blame but yourself.
JD: Love it! “Resolvent Feelings” is incredible. 2021 Jonathan loves it a lot.
SW: When push comes to shove, For The Fallen Dreams manages to create music that is the opposite of hollow.
JD: These dad jokes might cause your funeral.
SW: Moving forward, let’s get to the prior release.
-
Back Burner (2011)
JD: The Back Burner album was monumental to me as a songwriter. The first two tracks in particular made a great impact on my musical palate.
SW: This was the record that turned me onto the band. There were a lot of bottom feeders during that time.
JD: Tom Denney (formerly of A Day To Remember) did a phenomenal job conveying the message that I believe the band went into the studio with. His touch on the record helped me pay close attention to the lyrics while still being hard-hitting.
SW: Agreed. Denny is a beast and he lets the band just go!
JD: And that’s all I have to say about that.
SW: Ok, Forrest. Onto another heavy chapter involving a body part.
-
Heavy Hearts (2014)
JD: Ew.
SW: Sorry. My dad jokes are endless.
JD: Incredible save. Anyway, this album was Chad’s return to the band and the band came out swinging.
SW: I bet he had a lot of unfinished business!
JD: “Mimic” and “Bombay,” both of which are right in the middle of the album, created a full circle moment for fans of the band’s early days.
SW: Well said. Lots of changes a brewing!
-
Changes (2008)
JD: Changes was obviously a monumental moment for the metalcore scene of the late-2000s. This album changed the game for a lot of artists in this world, and set the stage for future heavy bands.
SW: Joey Sturgis!
JD: He did a phenomenal job on this record, especially so early into his career. The album title is correct in that it totally described what was going on in the genre.
SW: Admittedly, I didn’t know about this band in 2008, but never again!
JD: Track six, Scott.
SW: You’re foreshadowing our future. This world around us is crumbling.
-
Six (2018)
JD: You and this band are both unstoppable.
SW: Girl, thanks.
JD: (laughs) I love this record and it’s the band’s most recent release. Producer Josh Schroeder killed it, and the songs are very radio friendly.
SW: It was a great transition outside of the metalcore community. Very accessible yet still heavy.
JD: I haven’t heard too many people talk about “Two Graves” and I love it. It’s a very underhyped song, in general.
SW: If you don’t listen to it right now, there will be a void in your life forever.
-
Relentless (2009)
JD: This album is the polar opposite of a void. I still play the CD in my car over ten years later.
SW: So sweet, Jonathan. The polar opposite of nightmares.
And that’s all she wrote! We cannot wait to hear more gems from For The Fallen Dreams.