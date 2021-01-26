Michigan’s For The Fallen Dreams have SIX albums under their belt and they’re not stopping any time soon. Producer/songwriter Jonathan Dolese is a super fan of the band and wanted to join me to rank their epic discography:

Wasted Youth (2012)

JD: Wasted Youth came out during my sophomore year in high school. It didn’t go over as well with me back then, but I revisited it and I enjoy it more as an adult.

SW: You have no one to blame but yourself.

JD: Love it! “Resolvent Feelings” is incredible. 2021 Jonathan loves it a lot.

SW: When push comes to shove, For The Fallen Dreams manages to create music that is the opposite of hollow.

JD: These dad jokes might cause your funeral.

SW: Moving forward, let’s get to the prior release.

Back Burner (2011)

JD: The Back Burner album was monumental to me as a songwriter. The first two tracks in particular made a great impact on my musical palate.

SW: This was the record that turned me onto the band. There were a lot of bottom feeders during that time.

JD: Tom Denney (formerly of A Day To Remember) did a phenomenal job conveying the message that I believe the band went into the studio with. His touch on the record helped me pay close attention to the lyrics while still being hard-hitting.

SW: Agreed. Denny is a beast and he lets the band just go!

JD: And that’s all I have to say about that.

SW: Ok, Forrest. Onto another heavy chapter involving a body part.

Heavy Hearts (2014)

JD: Ew.

SW: Sorry. My dad jokes are endless.

JD: Incredible save. Anyway, this album was Chad’s return to the band and the band came out swinging.

SW: I bet he had a lot of unfinished business!

JD: “Mimic” and “Bombay,” both of which are right in the middle of the album, created a full circle moment for fans of the band’s early days.

SW: Well said. Lots of changes a brewing!

Changes (2008)

JD: Changes was obviously a monumental moment for the metalcore scene of the late-2000s. This album changed the game for a lot of artists in this world, and set the stage for future heavy bands.

SW: Joey Sturgis!

JD: He did a phenomenal job on this record, especially so early into his career. The album title is correct in that it totally described what was going on in the genre.

SW: Admittedly, I didn’t know about this band in 2008, but never again!

JD: Track six, Scott.

SW: You’re foreshadowing our future. This world around us is crumbling.

Six (2018)

JD: You and this band are both unstoppable.

SW: Girl, thanks.

JD: (laughs) I love this record and it’s the band’s most recent release. Producer Josh Schroeder killed it, and the songs are very radio friendly.

SW: It was a great transition outside of the metalcore community. Very accessible yet still heavy.

JD: I haven’t heard too many people talk about “Two Graves” and I love it. It’s a very underhyped song, in general.

SW: If you don’t listen to it right now, there will be a void in your life forever.

Relentless (2009)

JD: This album is the polar opposite of a void. I still play the CD in my car over ten years later.

SW: So sweet, Jonathan. The polar opposite of nightmares.

And that’s all she wrote! We cannot wait to hear more gems from For The Fallen Dreams.