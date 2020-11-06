This Wild Life release new single, “Nothing Hurts Like Love For the First Time”

Today, This Wild Life has released a new single called “Nothing Hurts Like Love For the First Time,” which is a fitting emotional roller coaster of a song for an emotional roller coaster of a year. The single is achingly beautiful, and boasts angelic harmonies with sweetly delicate melodies, showing that This Wild Life has persevered through their pain.

“After six years and three albums with the wonderful Epitaph Records, we’ve decided to step out on our own and begin the journey of independently producing and releasing our own music,” shares Kevin Jordan. “Our first offering looks back at love and loss for the very first time and the callous that grows after. This next chapter is not only betting on ourselves, but betting on the love and support of our fans. To continue sharing our passion with you is a gift that Anthony and I are exceedingly grateful for.”

Later today, This Wild Life will be hosting a premiere for their new music video for “Nothing Hurts Like Love For The First Time” on Youtube at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Fans will be able to tune in and chat with the band about their new single, what else they’ve been working on, and more.