Angel “AROCK” Castillo Talks Creating BPM Supreme & DJ Culture

Born and raised in San Diego, California, Angel “AROCK” Castillo knew music was in his future at just 12 years old after going to a school dance and watching the DJ rock the dance floor. Years later, he would start making his way up the ranks in the local DJ scene and work in San Diego radio stations like Z90.3. But AROCK wouldn’t stop there. Instead, he would build a business that DJs now can’t seem to live without: BPM Supreme.

The online music service today features the most expansive library of DJ-ready music available that includes exclusive remixes, new releases, and versions like clean, dirty, and extended. BPM Supreme names artists like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, and DJ Snoopadelic as users of the platform, and under AROCK’s supervision, the brand has partnered with prominent music industry companies like Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Empire Records, Dim Mak Records, and Mad Decent.

“I could never have imagined how far music would take me in life and in business, but I knew I wanted to create a product that would make a DJ’s job more efficient and allownnn them to do what they do best – play and perform amazing DJ sets,” said AROCK.

In the music industry, the behind-the-scenes beat makers are just as vital as the front-and-

center artists, and this gave AROCK the confidence to help producers in the same way he

helped DJs. Enter BPM Create, an online sample library for music production launched this past August alongside a massive remix contest with multi-platinum artist T-Pain.

“The team at BPM Supreme and I — we were on a mission to ﬁnd freshest new remix for my single “Wake Up Dead” featuring Chris Brown, and that’s exactly what we did. It’s awesome to see the full range of music producers from amateur all the way up to professional put their creative touch on my track. That is what music is all about, creating what feels right to you. That’s why I love sites like BPM Create, that help inspire this new wave of producers,” said T-Pain.

Up next for AROCK and the BPM Supreme brand? AROCK says there will be even more creative and innovative tools for music makers down the line.

“BPM Supreme is going to be an overall music company, just as much as a tech company. We have big ideas that will help music makers of all kinds. Stay tuned!” said AROCK.

Check out more about BPM Supreme and follow AROCK on Instagram, Facebook,

and Audiomack.