Words From A Waldman: Ranking Underoath’s Discography With Writer Trenton Worsham and Writer Scott Waldman

Trenton Worsham lives in Greenville, South Carolina. Scott Waldman (who, by the way, is me) lives in Los Angeles, California. Trenton Worsham identifies as a Christian. Scott Waldman (me) identifies as an agnostic Jew. AND, we both get along and LOVE Underoath. Yup. Read why and check out our UO album ranking:

Act of Depression(1999)

TW: Hello.

SW: Hello.

TW: I hope you’re doing well.

SW: I’m slightly depression.

TW: ACT of depression: I’m really trying to think of the best way to put this…

SW: Go on!

TW: Ok, I will. While the original incarnation of Underoath didn’t know at the time it was making this record that everyone but Aaron would be removed from said band, UO would eventually change heavy music forever.

SW: Act of optimism.

Cries of the Past (2000)

TW: Speaking of happiness, this album is keyboardist Chris Dudley’s first studio UO record.

SW: Chris KILLS it live.

TW: Indeed. Once the band added keys to its sound, the synth never left.

TW: To me, this album feels like a launching pad for what was to come.

SW: Giving up hurts the most.

TW: Sounds like it was the changing of (the) times.

The Changing Of Times (2002)

TW: This album was Dallas Taylor’s (eventually of Maylene and the Sons of Disaster) last LP as frontman for Underoath. Also, it was the band’s true transition from its draker metal roots into the post hardcore, or dare I say, screamo world.

SW: AHHHH!

TW: BLEGH!

SW: Drummer Aaron Gillespie gets to sing on this album!

TW: On. Only. One. Song. #sellout

SW: Can’t blame a guy for trying! He opens the record!

TW: When the sun sleeps.

Ø (Disambiguation) (2010)

SW: I often catch myself catching myself listening to this record.

TW: #dadjokes

SW: #branding

TW: This is the only record without Aaron, but this IS the only record WITH Daniel Davison (formerly of Norma Jean).

SW: REVERSAL. Dude shreds.

TW: He laid Memphis to waste with this album. (pauses) Yup.

SW: I don’t get it.

TW: Well this is where we blessed the martyr and kissed the child.

SW: I still don’t get it.

Erase Me (2018)

TW: Most Underoath fans don’t get this album.

SW: It’s a shame. We should erase them.

TW: The bloodlust is real.

SW: ihateit.

TW: For me personally, I compare Erase Me a lot to the next one that we’re talking about in this article because it’s a truly fun record to sing along to. I drove around with my windows down in 2018 much like I did skateboarding as a non legal adult over a decade ago.

SW: If you’re not into this album, I guess you can reinvent your exit.

They’re Only Chasing Safety (2004)

TW: I’ve got ten friends and a crowbar that says you ain’t gonna do jack.

SW: Some will seek forgiveness, others will escape.

TW: The band totally changed its direction on this record, and screamo fans ate it up.

SW: The impact of reason.

TW: The record still holds up today because the band was still true to its hardcore roots while embracing catchy ass melodies.

SW: I guess they were content with winning.

TW: #winning

Lost In The Sound Of Separation (2008)

SW: You gotta keep ‘em separated.

TW: Wrong band. Scott, you’re lost in the sound over there.

SW: A fault line, a fault of mine.

TW: Breathing in a new mentality.

SW: For the record, Trenton is a bigger UO fan than I, and I’m a big fan. For the record part two, this is my favorite UO album, but Trenton had a compelling case for the next one being number one.

Define The Great Line (2006)

TW: This record not only defined a genre of music many acts would soon follow and imitate, but it defined the band’s career.

SW: I can’t top that.

TW: Underoath proved its worth in 2006.

Trenton and I are finished now. Here is a playlist featuring one song from each aforementioned album. It has to start somewhere.