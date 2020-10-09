Meet Me @ The Altar sign with Fueled by Ramen + release new single, “Garden”

Today, it has been announced that rising pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have signed with Fueled by Ramen. To celebrate the news, the band’s major label debut single, “Garden,” has been released as well.

“Garden” was released alongside an accompanying music video, which was directed by Alex Zarek and creative directed by Lindsey Byrnes.

“We want to be the representation we didn’t have growing up,” Meet Me @ The Altar shared. “We hope to encourage young girls, especially black and brown girls like us. We definitely have a different perspective than the average pop punk white dude crying about his girlfriend. Even as a band, we experience the music world in our own way. It gives us an interesting viewpoint that we put into the songs.”

The story of Meet Me @ The Altar is very fun and unique, representing the modern human connection perfectly. The group’s members — Edith Johnson (vocals), Tea Campbell (guitar), and Ada Juarez (drums) — initially all met online and bonded over bands like Paramore and Twenty one Pilots.

The trio also bonded over their desire to see more representation in the pop-punk world, but rather than wait for someone else to do it, they took matters into their own hands. Now, they have become the driving force in pop-punk, with three proud women of color playing lightning fast riffs, pounding out thunderous drums, and chanting big hooks.

So far throughout their many independent releases, Meet Me @ the Altar have earned co-signs from All Time Low‘s Alex Gaskarth to Halsey.

Stay tuned for more music and news coming from the band soon.