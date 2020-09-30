Touche Amore release new single “Reminders” + music video

For Touche Amore, “Reminders” was born out of overwhelming anxiety that vocalist Jeremy Bolm felt after seeing the end result of Donald Trump’s impressment trial. Bolm explains that, “I think when we are all panicking, we need to have those reminders that there’s love out there for us whether we believe it or not and that’s all that we can really trust to save us.“

The accompanying music video poses that question of, “What serves as a reminder for love in your life?”and features cameo appearances from some surprise guests. The video of course features Touch Amore, but also Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World, Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, Jacob Bannon of Converge, Frank Iero, Anthony Green, Skrillex, and more with their pets.

“The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines,” says Bolm. “If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets? Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do.”