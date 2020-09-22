Dashon Love Helps Rank The Top Ten Sophomore Albums Of All Time

Is Fall Out Boy’s Take This To Your Grave the band’s sophomore album? Some agree. Some don’t. Regardless, Dashon Love and I had fun ranking the top ten second albums of all time. Hello.

10. The Get Up Kids – Something To Write Home About

SW: Morning, Dashon. This should take slightly longer than ten minutes.

DL: It’s ok, Scott. We’re close to home.

SW: You’re not even a dad, and you just out-daddied me. Respect.

DL: But I’m an uncle!

SW: My apology.

DL: All good. This album was one of the first non-blink 182 pop punk/emo records that I got into.

SW: Word. I’ve been a fan of this band for over two decades, and it’s awesome that it is still going strong. No problems here.

9. Incubus – SCIENCE

DL: A magic medicine and a certain shade of green can cure all of your problems.

SW: You’re good at this. I feel privileged.

DL: Wrong album.

SW: I’ll drive away.

DL: Wrong album. But this has been stellar so far.

SW: Wrong album.

DL: Shit.

SW: All kidding aside as we are both Incubus super-fans, this was the first Incubus record that I heard. I stumbled upon “New Skin” on a compilation (remember those?), and I was hooked on the funky metallic rock that Incubus perfected.

DL: And Incubus was the first band that I ever saw live. Ozzfest San Bernardino. Hot.

SW: Hope you took your vitamins. In closing, “Redefine” and “Nebula” are both on my top ten Incubus song list.

8. Marilyn Manson – Antichrist Superstar

DL: Brandon Boyd is beautiful, but speaking of Beautiful People…

SW: That song is a monster. I’m not much of a sports guy, but they play it at Kings games.

DL: It sounds like they have quite a few irresponsible hate anthems downtown.

SW: It’s a staple.

DL: (snaps and points at Scott in admiration)

SW: (bows)

DL: MTV showed Manson a lot of love in the 90s. He even closed out a VMA show once.

SW: Love that. Love him. Let’s move on to another rock superstar.

7. Foo Fighters – The Colour and The Shape

DL: You’re a doll, but speaking of my heroes.

SW: Watch him as he goes.

DL: My poor brain can’t handle any more dad jokes this section.

SW: My poor brain is sponsored by dad jokes. Ready? Ready? Ready? (pauses) Did that wind you up?

DL: …sure.

SW: (facepalm)

DL: This may be an unpopular opinion, but there wouldn’t be a pop punk scene without this record.

SW: Hey, Dashon Love! Please elaborate.

DL: I see you, Scott Waldman. As far as the emo and pop punk worlds are concerned, Foo Fighters’ sound made a lot of bands that came out later have more of a mainstream chance for success.

SW: (fist bumps him) If everyone could ever feel this way forever.

6. Fall Out Boy – Take This To Your Grave

DL: Speaking of pop punk overlords.

SW: Among the GOAT right here…

DL: Fall Out Boy reinvented the wheel without running themselves over. Respect. My Saturdays would be a little less complete without “Take This To Your Grace”.

SW: A little less sixteen candles?

DL: Wrong album.

SW: I know, dude. I’m kidding. My joke fell dead on arrival.

DL: I’ll out-dad you now. This band stole half of my autumn in 2003.

SW: Where did it go? Where is your autumn tonight?

DL: It is autumn right now but it may not be when this piece goes live.

SW: At least you have some calm before the storm.

5. Nine Inch Nails – Downward Spiral

DL: Storms hurt.

SW: Especially when they’re closer to you. It’s easy to (mr.) self destruct if you’re in a storm’s periphery.

DL: Now I feel as if I need an eraser for your dad jokes.

SW: Sorry, non-dad. You’re still a joke.

DL: Humor is my warm place.

SW: My heart is warm for Trent Reznor. He’s a genius.

DL: Agreed. He produced the artist referenced in #8, so I’m on your page.

SW: I want to feel that book from the inside.

DL: Wait. What?

4. Billy Talent – Billy Talent II

SW: I know, it’s hard to understand this band’s lyrics sometimes due to the insanely awesome frenetic vocals. I love this band.

DL: BT certainly caught me line and sinker…

SW: Wrong album, but you knew that.

DL: (smiles)

SW: I was smiling when I played Warped with ‘em in 2006. Easily one of my favorite warped sets from every year.

DL: I went that year, but I don’t think that BT played the west coast.

SW: I have sympathy for you. It was in Cincinnati and this is the only time that I’ll admit that the Midwest destroyed CA at something.

DL: This suffering is real.

3. Coheed and Cambria – In Keeping Secrets

SW: If you’re a guitar player and you haven’t heard this album, you’re suffering too.

DL: And are you well in the suffering?

SW: So much suffering! (pauses) Wrong album.

DL: Right idea! By the way, I can’t believe that this record is sixteen years old.

SW: 2003 was a great year. I moved to LA then.

DL: I was sixteen and I wasn’t pregnant.

SW: Enough with mocking parenthood!

DL: I kid, I kid. This album was definitely one of my three evils last decade and it has stood the test of time.

SW: Agreed. It’s still my favorite Coheed record.

2. Oasis – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

DL: Not gonna lie, this is my favorite album on this here list.

SW: I’ll roll with it.

DL: Sounds good. Let’s grab a glass of champagne.

SW: I’ll look back in happiness shortly after our Cristal.

DL: You fancy.

SW: I thought that you were buying.

DL: Definitely (not) maybe.

SW: “Wonderwall” was definitely (not) maybe one of the biggest songs that came out during our lifetimes. I love The Beatles. I love the Oasis documentary Supernova. I love this album.

DL: I am love.

SW: (laughs)

1. Weezer – Pinkerton

DL: Weezer.

SW: Pinkerton.