Lauren Sanderson is “Frustrated” in new single

Lauren Sanderson has been making waves in the music for many years now, releasing EP’s and singles along the way, before ringing in 2020 with her debut album, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big.

Now, Sanderson has returned with a brand new single called “Frustrated.” While it will officially hit all DSP’s tomorrow, Sanderson teamed up with Ones to Watch today to exclusively share the single ahead of it’s release. “Frustrated” is new territory in ways for Sanderson, welcoming synth-pop/rock vibes to her slick R&B sound.

“So many times, I’ve felt myself shutting down when I didn’t want to. Anxiety can dig deep like that,” shares Sanderson on the meaning behind the all-to-relatable lyrics. “That fear of being vulnerable can convince you your feelings are ‘too much’ or you need to be ‘less’ to be wanted. But you can’t believe those thoughts.”

Fans of Sanderson can pre-save the single here, and listen to a stream below.

After having to postpone her debut headline tour this Spring, Lauren recently announced the 2021 dates for the Midwest Kids Can Make It Big Tour. Kicking off in Seattle, WA on April 6th, the tour will travel across the US and Canada hitting cities like Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA on May 15th. Tickets are available now here.

Tour dates:

April 6 – Seattle, WA

April 7 – Portland, OR

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT

April 10 – Denver, CO

April 12 – St. Paul, MN

April 13 – Chicago, IL

April 16 – Kansas City, MO

April 17 – St. Louis, MO

April 18 – Indianapolis, IN

April 20 – Detroit, MI

April 21 – Columbus, OH

April 23 – Grand Rapids, MI

April 24 – Cleveland, OH

April 25 – Toronto, ON

April 27 – Brooklyn, NY

April 28 – Boston, MA

April 30 – Philadelphia, PA

May 1 – Washington, DC

May 2 – Carrboro, NC

May 4 – Nashville, TN

May 5 – Atlanta, GA

May 7 – Dallas, TX

May 9 – Austin, TX

May 11 – Phoenix, AZ

May 13 – Anaheim, CA

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA

May 15 – San Francisco, CA