GlitchMan & Pooh Shiesty Are “Exotic” In New Visual

Glitchman is one of the hottest new artists right now. The Orlando-native created a tremendous amount of buzz with his flashy street image and money motivating music. Before we get the rising star’s newest project, GlitchMan nabs Gucci Mane’s Pooh Shiesty for the duo’s new single music video called “Exotic.”

Directed by the talented 300 Visions, “Exotic” sees the two new artists party hard in a lavish hotel suite with the crew. Glitch and Pooh are buzzworthy with the two tradings off drip lyrics over money phone conversations. Fans, both new and old, will gravitate to the new single and video naturally due to its snappy sound.

“Exotic” is streaming now on NoMergeEntertainment. Pooh Shiesty appears courtesy 1017 Records.