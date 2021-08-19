Non-binary icon PLEXXAGLASS has recently taken the world by storm with a vengeance. On top of their growing TikTok presence, PLEXXAGLASS has been releasing music that has made waves and caught some impressive ears — even collaborating with Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park, Fort Minor) who produced their single, “Lilith.”

PLEXXAGLASS’ most recent single, “DYD” was released back in June and shows just for they’ve come since they debuted in 2016 with “Lament En Route.” Their one of a kind sound can draw comparison’s to some of their influences, but yet is still fully theirs. You’ll come for the femme-they aesthetic, and stay for the power vocals layered within a truly unique soundscape.

Today, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with PLEXXAGLASS to exclusively premiere their newest single, “Tall,” one day before it’s release tomorrow. On the new single, they explain ‘”Tall’ is a song I wrote to comfort myself through the growing pains we all find ourselves feeling in our late 20s – early 30s. It was one of those songs that needed to come out of me for my sanity. It was survival.”

Listen for yourself below.