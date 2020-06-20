Ellen Krauss releases new single “Bali”

Since the release of her debut EP First Take which was released towards the end of last year, Ellen Krauss’s subsequent material has been a diverse and varied output that sees her push the boundaries of modern pop music. With her latest single “Bali,” it’s no different, The bright and atmospheric production woven effortlessly between her bold and soaring vocals, her latest offering brings back more of that broad and euphoric direction that she is quickly gaining a reputation for.

At only 19 years old, Krauss has received praise from some of the world’s most known musical icons like Carly Rae Jepsen and producer Max Martin. She’s been awarded the Rookie Artist of the Year at the Denniz Pop Awards in Sweden, as voted for by a panel including pop sensations Tove Lo and Laleh.

Her debut single and LGBTQ+ acceptance anthem, “The One I Love,” has received over 7 million total streams since last year’s release and has been added to over 1,500 playlists.

When it comes to “Bali,” Krauss says “This song is about a steamy date. Simple as that. The girl I wrote it about had planned a trip to Bali. Maybe this song will play a different role now than when I wrote it, because of Corona. People now have to fantasize about a hot vacation instead of actually going places. But that can be fun too.”