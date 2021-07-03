After achieving widespread success with his previously released hit, “3AM.” Fast-rising Houston recording artist, E Bleu, takes us deeper into the night with the release of the quick follow-up, known as, “4AM.” A prelude to his forthcoming project, in the heat of the night, E Bleu delivers a signature late-night vibe that displays his authentic sound, range and depth as a recording artist.

“3AM” garnered a quarter-million streams and remix collaboration with popular recording artist, Derez De’Shon. For “4AM,” E Bleu hits his stride, creatively, as the new single lays the foundation of his next project.

“We went to Big Sky, Montana a few days after I made 3AM to catch a vibe and create,” E Bleu explains. “I didn’t even have a project in mind yet, I just wanted to get back in a creative space really. One of our first nights there I remember everyone being downstairs playing beer games and I was up in the studio room in my own world going through some stuff on my phone. I clicked ‘record’ and it all came together.”

Still, in the early stages of recording, there is no official release date for E Bleu’s follow-up project to Same Time Tomorrow EP. For newfound fans, “4AM” is the perfect origin point for begin exploring the complete catalog of E Bleu. For news on E Bleu’s upcoming album as it becomes available. He is currently on tour, check out E Bleu on social media for complete dates and cities.

