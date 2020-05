Producer Alex Fitts, better known as The KickDrums, returns with a fresh new track Power of Ideas, featuring SoCal rapper Blu.

The KickDrums has worked with artist such as 50 Cent, Kid Cudi, Duckwrth & other high caliber artists.

Enjoy the soulful boom bap sample & keep the good vibes going!

Song Link

Follow The KickDrums;

Instagram

Twitter