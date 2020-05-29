Tony Dannaz Makes A Name With Sy Ari Da Kid-Featured “I Got You”

Considered one of the most consistent new faces in ATL Hip-Hop, Tony Dannaz is definitely the next breakout star to come out of the new Hip-Hop mecca. As he continues to thrive consistently with his sex appeal rhymes and vulgar exploration of the female anatomy, Dannaz delivers his biggest hit yet in the new single called “I Got You.” Underground no more, Tony Dannaz’s presence reaches global recognition.

Armed with a slick tongue and intriguing romantic poise. On the new song, Dannaz nabs popular ATL rapper Sy Ari Da Kid for a very explicit description of pleasing a woman. The two trade a couple of quick verses that will the ladies day-dreaming about being the leading ladies for the two stars and ready for a wet dream.

“I Got You” follows previous cuts, “Shawty Trouble” and “Sumthin About You.” The new single sets up a potential full-length project on the horizon late-2020. Sy Ari Da Kid appears on the track courtesy own imprint. After the stream, continue to follow Tony Dannaz on Instagram for daily updates and more.