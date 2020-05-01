PREMIERE: DOV shares music video for “Reciprocate”

Queer Israeli pop artist, DOV, has released his latest single “Reciprocate.” This will be featured on his sophomore EP “It Feels Right,” out July 24th.

The music video for “Reciprocate” is an exploration of the representation of queer male sexuality in 80s media through vintage porn + film clips.

“Through this video, I wanted to show different types of relationships and interactions from an era when you didn’t have dating apps, and when even porn was more romanticized. The need for romance, even if it’s for one night, and the complexity of feelings and desires are really at the root of the song.”

The propulsive bass line leads the introspective track through lilting synth melodies and sparse percussion while London based newcomer and fellow LGBTQ artist Vaughan provides poignant vocals ripe with regret. DOV and Vaughan collaborated virtually across the Atlantic to write about a shared experience they’ve had with dating.

DOV comments “‘Reciprocate’ is about yearning to give everything to someone, although you struggle to feel anything yourself. It’s about wanting to give yourself to someone when you’re emotionally unavailable, so instead, you cope with high nights and seedy one-night stands. It’s about breaking emotional attachment through sex and partying.“