LunchMoney Lewis Shares Double Feature In “Toilet Paper/Thank You”

While quarantine has been hard on the world, musical artists like LunchMoney Lewis has kept us in good spirits with new releases like his recent project, Songs In the Key of Quarantine EP. Today, the rising star continues campaigning the new release with a couple of extras in visuals for tracks, “Toilet Paper” and “Thank You”. Fitting the vibe of today’s in-home pandemic, Lewis keeps things casual in the new visuals.

On “Toilet Paper,” is a makeshift Slim Shady-esque home movie laced with all the traditional rap video tremings – while “Thank You,” the second of the couplet, features a collage of clips starring essential workers and is appreciation personified. These are Lewis’ biggest songs from the in-home project.

Off his new project, the two new singles follow Lewis’ lead release, “Quarantine Blues” and “Go To God”. Songs In The Key of Quarantine is a four-track effort from Lewis own imprint that has received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Always integrating a Miami sound with a catchy radio-friendly sing-a-long song structure, Lewis is easily one of the most fun-loving new artists to listen to now.

With a resume including City Girls, Pitbull, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat and many more. Platinum-selling LunchMoney Lewis is destined to be one of the biggest names in music. Catchy songs, vibrant attitude and much more, the new visuals and project is the perfect time for newfound fans to discover the new sound coming out of the Dirty South. Via LunchMoney Records, follow LunchMoney and his new music daily on Twitter.

Watch them both below.