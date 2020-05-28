Kevin Gates releases brand new track, “Grandmotha Grave”

Multi-platinum recording artist Kevin Gates has released a brand new lyrical track, “Grandmotha Grave.”

The track is accompanied by a music video that is a standout companion, showing Gates in a number of desolate areas, delivering the track’s passionate lyric over an impressively rich beat.

“Grandmotha Grave” follows Gates’ recently released video for “Still Hold Up,” which served as honest and open reflection on his own previous life experiences.

In addition, Gates recently teamed with VICE to launch 1-800-KEVIN: The Kevin Gates Helpline, an inspirational new web series – co-hosted with lifetime best friend OG Boobie Black – offering advice and positivity to fans for everything that life throws at them.