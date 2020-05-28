Higher Power release “Rewire (101)” music video

Leeds, England’s Higher Power have officially shared a new music video for their song, “Rewire (101).” The track appears on their Roadrunner Records debut album, 27 Miles Underwater, which is out now.

Higher Power vocalist Jimmy Wizard spoke with The FADER about “Rewire (101)” explaining, “I didn’t think it would make it on to the album. It came together too easy, but ended up being one of my favorites in the end. Sometimes the best ones are the most natural ones. This is also one of my favorite videos that we have made. It’s the kind of video that reminds me of why I love being in a band and touring. It’s also the kind of video that would of inspired me to start a band when I was a kid like the Limp Bizkit ‘Faith’ video, but sadly without the breakdancing.”

27 Miles Underwater was recorded with producer Gil Norton at Modern World Studios in Tetbury, England, and quickly established Higher Power was the real deal. The album was led by singles “Seamless,” “Low Season,” and “Lost In Static,” and has since been critically acclaimed by outlets like Billboard, Pitchfork, and Revolver.