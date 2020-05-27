Joyce Manor announce compilation album + drop “House Warning Party”

Critically-acclaimed California four-piece Joyce Manor have announced that they will be releasing a surprise album this Friday, Songs From Northern Torrance. It’s a 10-track compilation album that’s a collection of early material that serves as a glimpse into their early-days as an acoustic two-piece.

The songs were recorded between 2008-2010, many of which have become fan favorites over the years in live settings or even on rare demo CD’s that the band sold on the road during their early years. The newly remastered tracks will be available on streaming services this Friday, May 29th, and then on vinyl on September 18th via Epitaph Records. The vinyl can be pre-ordered here.

Along with the album announcement, Joyce Manor have shared a song called “House Warning Party,” a one minute blast of upbeat suburban angst.