DMV’s Kwad Claims the Title With ‘Soundboy 3’

Kwad, a phenomenal new DMV recording artist best known for the 2019 album, Born From Pain, has been peaking throughout various parts of the U.S. for his catchy new sound and recent works with Yung Bans and Xanman. After raising attention in spots like Texas, Illinois and California, the Pusha T-approved act delivers his finest work yet in the new 19-track ensemble, titled, Soundboy 3.

Featuring fellow new sensations FNF Chop and 909 Memphis, the new album tells the compelling story of Kwad’s journey thus far and displays the undeniable talent that will soon grace the top of Hip-Hop as he continues to flourish. Fans of the project love its hits, “Headshot,” “Trap Bussin'” and “No Hook.” Overall, the project exhibits the new wave of DMV sound infecting the current Hip-Hop landscape.

“Soundboy 3 is a project for Virginia, but it also represents me claiming my place in the world. I just want my state to know I’m ready to put on for us. Even when you look at the two features I chose, FNF Chop and 909Memphis, they’re as VA as they come yet contrast each other.”

On 7200 Records, Soundboy 3 is available now on all DSP. After the stream, continue to follow Kwad on Twitter.