Meet Layomi The Tampa Baes With ‘You, Me & The 813’ Debut

See it above. The new lead single “Jump On It,” follows a string of buzzworthy hits by the new duo Layomi The Tampa Baes including previous releases, “No Apologizes” and “Dope Boyz.” As the center of attention in today’s music, the new Florida act makes a must-hear first impression in the release of their debut project, titled, You, Me & The 813.

Made during a pandemic, the new album captures the everyday life of the new act as they navigate through the unknown like the rest of the world during the COVID-19 outbreak. Not allowing their momentum to burn out due to the halt of live entertainment and interaction, the girls provide fans with a full-length effort that defines the act’s futuristic sound.

The new duo on the audio adventure:

“We created this project as a soundtrack to your everyday life regardless if you’re taking a walk in the park or going through a bad breakup, our ultimate desire is to bring happiness to you through our music. We come from a place where people are inspired to be in the entertainment business and actually have the talent but lack the resources. Tampa isn’t only what we would consider paradise, but a cauldron of untapped talent. The 813 means everything to us.

At a young age we learned that you have to leave the nest to make it happen and bring back the resources similar to Odysseus and the journey of the hero. The trials and tribulations of this journey are the driving forces behind the music of "You,Me & the 813."

Truthfully, this is a great time for women and music and we feel our music is what the world has been missing.”

You, Me & The 813 is available now on Lunchbox Records. Stream the new project below, courtesy of Spotify and follow Layomi today on Twitter.