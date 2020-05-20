Elijah Banx Nabs Papi Gordo For New Hit, “Serenata”

Elijah Banx is unlike any previous Long Beach, California rap star we’ve seen before. First introduced to us in 2019 as the emerging new artist with a buzzworthy debut in “Woman Crush Wednesday,” Banx was a fresh, however, magnetic sound of the well-established LBC Hip Hop scene. Today, Elijah firmly established his arrival with the cementing new single, “Serenata”.

Papi Gordo appears as a guest star. The song showcases a sharp-tongued Elijah Banx dripping with tenacity, charm and so much more. Appointed one of the West Coast’s next generational greats by the iconic radio personality Big Boy (Big Boy’s Neighborhood). “Serenata” is the defining moment in Elijah ascension to superstar status.

About Elijah Banx. Coming from the same stomping grounds of Snoop Dogg and Vince Staples, he arose to the mainstream limelight early-2019 with the acknowledged debut, “She Just Wanna.” It displayed an artist with a catchy lingo and impressionable persona. It wasn’t long before Banx took his act on the road which includes performing in front of large crowds of potential fans in San Diego, Chicago, Miami and New York City. After his intro, Banx capitalized with a bouncy year-end double-header in “One Time” and “Touchdown,” with Donny Loc.

The new song follows 2019’s “Woman Crush Wednesday” but sets up Elijah Banx’s promising debut project called Mr. Banx. Aside from the new single, no official word on the forthcoming effort’s release date or guest features other than Papi Gordo. Still, in the works, the debut is slated for late-2020.

As “Serenata” infectiously prepares to hit the airwaves in the coming weeks. If you think Eljiah Banx fans are undeniable now, wait until they receive Mr. Banx. For daily updates and more on everything Elijah Banx, follow the new artist on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Tune into “Serenata,” streaming now on all DSP via Big Boy Music.