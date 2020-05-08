Danny G “Came Through” With Another Hit

Danny G, a brand new Hip-Hop/Pop infused act out of Nashville, is gearing up his big-time debut during the pandemic in the release of the first track, titled, “Came Through”. Inspired by the world’s current crisis, the lead single is a tongue-in-cheek banter that plants Danny firmly in from of the mainstage spotlight.

A song about enjoying youthful escapades of chasing girls and partying hard. He raps, “And everytime I flow you say I sound like Chance the Rapper, and I don’t like to be compared but it don’t matter”. He goes on to remembers the good ol’ days when we could enjoy outside amenities, rapping, “What if you came through, what if I hold you / What if you loved me, and all of my friends too.”

Hailing from Countryville, U.S.A. Danny G established a signature style, known as “Flow Pop,” a pop/rap infused sonic landscape, reminiscent of acts like G-Eazy and early Mac Miller. Danny is poised for a huge 2020 with lots of fun surprises on the way that you won’t want to miss.

“Came Through” follows previous one-shot, “Yung” and February’s This is Me EP. Danny’s resume includes collaboration with Cam Meekins and Gym Class Heroes’ Travis McCoy. The new single arrives during Danny G’s weekly Quarantine series which features new releases and donation opportunities.

The EP is set to roll-out through the month of May with an IG live stream every Monday at 8pm EST followed by a single release every Thursday. Danny G’s new single “Came Through” is streaming everywhere via own imprint. After the stream, continue following Danny G’s journey on Instagram and Facebook.