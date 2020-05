Alien Ant Farm has done it again, this time with the 80’s classic Everything She Wants by Wham!. It’s been 6 years since the bands last release and while preparing for new music, the pandemic hit causing the band to shut things down. Despite the isolation, Alien Ant Farm still managed to pull off this amazing cameo filled video featuring members of 311, Anthrax, P.O.D., Insane Clown Posse, Zedd and many more!

