The Front Bottoms release new single+ animated video

On Friday, April 17, the New Jersey-based band, The Front Bottoms shared a new song “Everyone Blooms.” The track is accompanied by a surrealistic animated music video.

Brian Sella and Mathew Uychich commented “This year has been a disaster, but we are pushing forward with positive and creative energy. We poured ourselves into making ‘Everyone Blooms’ and are really proud of how it turned out. We hope you like it.”

The Front Bottoms are currently slated for a run of U.S. tour dates with Jimmy Eat World, set to kick off August 7th at Charlotte, NC’s Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour, which will feature special guests Turnover and Joyce Manor on select dates, is set to run through early September (full itinerary below). For more information on the tour and tickets please visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.