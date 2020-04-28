Take 5 has been a tradition here at Substream for an incredibly long time. While it has been missing for a little bit of time (most recently running in December as a special Holiday Five edition). However, during all of the strange and uncertain things going on around us in the world — most of us are quarantined inside our homes — there’s no better time than now to bring back the Take 5 feature.

We started doing a very special edition of Take Five last month, where we had a wide-variety of special contributors sharing…pretty much whatever they wanted. Most revolved around how they were passing the time during these very strange and uncertain times we are living in during this current pandemic.

We’ve had artists share their favorite shows to binge, tasks to do, and everything in between. While it’s been a few weeks since we last had a guest feature, we are excited to be running a new feature today with none other than To Write Love On Her Arms founder, Jamie Tworkowski.

Below you can find Jamie’s Take Five piece, in which he touches upon one ways we can all take care of ourselves amidst everything going on around us.