Take 5 has been a tradition here at Substream for an incredibly long time. While it has been missing for a little bit of time (most recently running in December as a special Holiday Five edition). However, during all of the strange and uncertain things going on around us in the world — most of us are quarantined inside our homes — there’s no better time than now to bring back the Take 5 feature.
We started doing a very special edition of Take Five last month, where we had a wide-variety of special contributors sharing…pretty much whatever they wanted. Most revolved around how they were passing the time during these very strange and uncertain times we are living in during this current pandemic.
We’ve had artists share their favorite shows to binge, tasks to do, and everything in between. While it’s been a few weeks since we last had a guest feature, we are excited to be running a new feature today with none other than To Write Love On Her Arms founder, Jamie Tworkowski.
Below you can find Jamie’s Take Five piece, in which he touches upon one ways we can all take care of ourselves amidst everything going on around us.
- Reach out to family and friends. Even in this time of isolation and distance, we still need connection. Take advantage of technology. Whether it’s FaceTime or Zoom or an old-fashioned phone call, honest conversations are important. If you’re struggling, tell someone. If you’re concerned about someone, reach out.
- Crisis Text Line. If you find yourself in a moment of crisis or hopelessness, Crisis Text Line is available 24/7. In the United States or Canada, simply text TWLOHA to 741-741 and you will receive a response from a trained crisis counselor. (UK: text 85258. Ireland: text 086 1800 280)
- Professional help is still an option. As a person who struggles with depression, counseling has helped me so much. Even in this difficult season when our options are limited and so many businesses remain closed, you can still connect with a mental health professional. Most licensed counselors are still working via phone or video. Use TWLOHA’s Find Help tool to find mental health resources in your local community, including free and reduced-rate services. twloha.com/findhelp
- Get outside. Get some exercise. Sunshine helps. A change of scenery helps too. And excercise is important. i’m not an expert in either department but daily walks with my dog have felt really good during this time of hours upon hours in the house. Make it a goal to get outside and also to move your body.
- Add to the list. Self-care will look different for each of us. From taking naps to listening to music to reconnecting with hobbies you loved as a kid, you’re invited to get creative. What makes you smile? What activities help you feel rested, inspired, healthy, and alive?