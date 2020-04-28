Rari Drops Motivational Visual for the Hit, “Not What Its Seems”

Its big trouble for new artist Rari in little China. The Virginia-native created popularity in 2018 with a growing fanbase and breakout song, “The Realest”. Catchy, witty and suspenseful, Rari new catalog makes its latest entry in new song, titled, “Not What It Seems”.

Directed by the talented PDGRFX, the new song is produced by hugely recognized producers HighDefRazjah and Grammy-nominated Johnny Juliano. In New York, Rari stars in a snappy, slick-talking visual about finding themselves.

Rari about making “Not What It Seems”:

“This track is a motivational anthem for anybody feeling like all their hard work has been in vain. I think everyone can relate to being an underdog. Johnny Juliano & HighDefRazjah found a sound for me to deliver the message and now it’s time to make my mark.”

“Not What It Seems” follows a string of hits by the upcoming star. Arriving on the scene in 2018, Rari established notoriety in previous efforts, “The Realest,” “Live in the Garden” and “New Habits”. For more Rari news, you may follow the new artist on Instagram and Twitter.

Stream it now.