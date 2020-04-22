Stay Over releases “Happy” music video

Rising alternative artist, Stay Over. has released the music video for his latest single, “Happy” in partnership with Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay, an organization removing the stigma from mental health by breaking down barriers in communication.

The video assures listeners that it’s okay to be emotional, with warm lo-fi bedroom beats, arena-ready guitars, and skyscraping choruses.

“The video highlights me being awkward and anti-social,” says Stay Over. “It’s how I am a lot of the time. It was filmed during a time where I really wasn’t going outside a lot or socializing with many people. It was directed by my friend Bobby Hanaford and edited by my friend Ben Church. Special thanks to Sid Singh for DPing and for coloring. I’m lucky to have been able to work with such talented people on this video for a song that’s so special to me.”

“We love the unique style that Stay Over took on creating this song,” says Hunter Moreno, co-founder of Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay. “It aligns so well with our mission at Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay. The openness and vulnerability he shows is what we encourage at make sure your friends are okay & we are so happy to be a part of this.