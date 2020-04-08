New King Beli Nabs Renni Rucci & BWA For Catchy “Juice Her Up”

King Beli is an emerging new artist with a street-smart rap style, charged-up persona and a string of latest street hit, “Smackdown.” Ready to pull out the big guns and ascend beyond regional recognition, King Beli links up with a trio of Hip Hop beauties and fellow new sensations Renni Rucci (QC) and BWA (Dimepiece) for an undeniable radio smash, titled, “Juice Her Up”.

Produced by the platinum North Carolina producer Dee Money. “Juice Her Up” is a female-charged song that motivates the best out of beautiful women worldwide to get to the bag. As Renni and BWA supply the sultry and raunchy female perspective, King Beli dives the concept home with a couple of catchy raps and hook about upgrading his leading lady with all the designer things that are a woman’s best friend. The new song is easily Beli’s best work yet and the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans.

“Juice Her Up” quickly follows Beli’s latest hit, “Big Bank.” King Beli is destined to be a huge star in today’s Hip Hop which has shown early signs in undeniable followings across the U.S. in Phoenix, Chicago, Charlotte and New York. Three months into the new year and Beli has sustained a grassroots following of 7,643 monthly listeners.

Get familiar with Hip-Hop’s emerging star today. “Juice Her Up” is currently streaming on all DSP.