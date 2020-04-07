Words From A Waldman: Kyle Rutchland of Living Album Art Helps Rank Incubus’ Discography

It’s not science, but Incubus’ eight albums truly truly rule in an academic or non-academic sense. Like me, Kyle Rutchland is an Incubus super-fan, and the two of us actually saw the band play a solid set together in San Diego with Deftones a few years ago (more on that band in another article); I first saw Incubus live opening for 311 on Long Island three hundred years ago when I was a spry 200.
Enjoy (Incubus) our 100% subjective (Incubus) album ranking catalog list in the morning (view) or in the evening. Or don’t. Whatever. BAM:
-
If Not Now, When? (2011)
KR: I revisited this album for this article.
SW: Promises, promises?
KR: Good song.
SW: Good song.
KR: Slow album.
SW: It was an act of defiance.
KR: The band was far from adolescents when it created this record. (pauses) It shows in a “grown up” way.
SW: I mean, if not now, when?
-
Fungus Amongus (1995 – the track on our playlist at the end of this piece was originally on this record and eventually re-released 1997’s Enjoy Incubus EP)
KR: I was five years old when this album came out.
SW: WOW. Speaking of numbers, I’m feeling trouble in 421. (pauses) Get it?
KR: (ignores him) Funky Amongus.
SW: BASS. Baby. BASS.
KR: It’s the answer.
SW: Speak free, Kyle. Speak. Free.
KR: Scott, this record certainly paved the way for S.C.I.E.N.C.E. and its subsequent follow-ups.
SW: Speak free, Kyle. Speak. Free.
-
Light Grenades (2006)
KR: It didn’t take me that long to dig this record.
SW: I see (with the help of Light Grenades) what you did there.
KR: Love hurts.
SW: Love scars.
KR: Love wounds and marks.
SW: Mr. Rutchland, do we need a kiss to send us off?
KR: Not yet, we still have five more albums to cover.
SW: Love hurts.
-
8 (2017)
KR: Indeed. Onto the band’s newest album. “No Fun” may be my third favorite opening track from an Incubus album.
SW: Cool story, bro.
KR: (cries)
SW: Stop crying! You’ll make a sound in the digital forest!
KR: I’ll become a man soon.
SW: Girl, same.
KR: ANYWAY, I revisited this album for this article as well and I realized that it’s quite underrated.
SW: Girl, same.
-
A Crow Left Of The Murder (2004)
KR: No Incubus album sounds the same. This record in particular was extremely unique and experimental.
SW: Full disclosure: If I ranked this list without Kyle, A Crow Left Of The Murder would’ve been number two. Just saying.
KR: Priceless. (pauses) The album art reminds me of Red Hot Chili Peppers.
SW: Suck my kiss.
KR: Here in my room?
SW: No.
-
Morning View (2001)
KR: Nice to know you, Scott.
KR and SW (singing): GOODBYE!
SW: Hee hee.
KR: Warning: I love this album.
SW: Kyle, it wasn’t just a phase?
KR: No.
SW: Wait. Wait. WAIT! Is there an echo here?
KR: Maybe in Mexico.
SW: Wish I were there.
KR: Wish YOU were here.
SW: Wish JEW were here.
KR: (sighs)
-
S.C.I.E.N.C.E. (1997)
SW: This is the first Incubus album that I ever heard. “New Skin” was on a compilation that I listened to in high school and I was hooked.
KR: Did it redefine you?
SW: Actually, kinda. “Redefine” is my second favorite Incubus song, and my second favorite opening track from Incubus.
KR: Second place is the first loser.
SW: (laughs)
KR: S.C.I.E.N.C.E. still holds up.
SW: Totally.
-
Make Yourself (1999)
KR: Privilege.
SW: Privilege.
KR: Make.
SW: Yourself.
KR: I think we’re done here.
SW: Stellar.
This list gives me the warmth. So does this Spotify playlist. When it comes, you’ll know.