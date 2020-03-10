Jimmy Eat World announce tour w/ The Front Bottoms, Turnover, Joyce Manor

Jimmy Eat World have just announced their plans for a massive headlining tour for this summer. The band will be continuing to tour in support of their latest album, Surviving, which came out last year.

The “Criminal Energy” tour — taking it’s name from a track off of Surviving — will feature The Front Bottoms for the entirety of the run, as well as Turnover and Joyce Manor for select dates.

Jimmy Eat World will be kicking off their “Criminal Energy” tour on August 6th in Atlanta, Georgia and wrap up on Phoenix, Arizona on September 5th. Ticket for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Head here for more information on tickets.

Tour dates:

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy %

08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion^

08/11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)^

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)^

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)^

08/16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)^

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel^

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park^

08/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion^

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory#

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave#

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium#

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex#

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre#

% no the Front Bottoms

^ with Turnover

# with Joyce Manor