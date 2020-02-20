Rancid, Dropkick Murphys announce co-headlining tour

Logan White
Rancid

This summer, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will be hitting the road for a co-headlining tour together. Dubbed the “Boston to Berkeley II Tour,” it’s their first time on the road together since 2017.

The tour will he supported by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon (on select dates) and Jesse Ahern. Each night will end with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on stage together for a joint encore — but as was the case with their co-headlining run in 2017, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will alternate closing the show each date. 

Dropkick Murphys’ founder Ken Casey said, “We’re excited to team up with our old friends Rancid again for the second edition of the Boston To Berkeley tour! And we’ll be joined by Glasgow, Scotland superstar Gerry Cinnamon – on his first U.S. tour!”

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen adds, “Looking forward to getting out with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley tour in May. Gerry Cinnamon from Glasgow will be joining us for his first ever U.S. tour! This is one you won’t wanna miss.”

Tickets are on sale now for the May 3 – 24 run, check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

Sunday, May 3

Concord, NC

Epicenter +

Monday, May 4

Richmond, VA

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Tuesday, May 5

Atlanta, GA

Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, May 6

Nashville, TN

Municipal Auditorium *

Friday, May 8

Daytona Beach, FL

Welcome To Rockville +

Sunday, May 10

Houston, TX

Revention Music Center *

Monday, May 11

Austin, TX

The Lawn at the Long Center *

Tuesday, May 12

Corpus Christi, TX

Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Wednesday, May 13

Dallas, TX

The Bomb Factory *

Friday, May 15

Council Bluffs, IA

Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs *

Saturday, May 16

Sauget, IL

Pop’s *

Sunday, May 17

Columbus, OH

Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival +

Monday, May 18

Grand Rapids, MI

The DeltaPlex Arena

Wednesday, May 20

New York, NY

Pier 17

Thursday, May 21

Asbury Park, NJ

Stone Pony

Friday, May 22

Laval, QC

Place Bell (on sale Feb. 21 @ 10am ET)

Saturday, May 23

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Casino

Sunday, May 24

Lewiston, NY

Artpark

