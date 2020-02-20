Rancid, Dropkick Murphys announce co-headlining tour

This summer, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will be hitting the road for a co-headlining tour together. Dubbed the “Boston to Berkeley II Tour,” it’s their first time on the road together since 2017.

The tour will he supported by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon (on select dates) and Jesse Ahern. Each night will end with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on stage together for a joint encore — but as was the case with their co-headlining run in 2017, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will alternate closing the show each date.

Dropkick Murphys’ founder Ken Casey said, “We’re excited to team up with our old friends Rancid again for the second edition of the Boston To Berkeley tour! And we’ll be joined by Glasgow, Scotland superstar Gerry Cinnamon – on his first U.S. tour!”

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen adds, “Looking forward to getting out with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley tour in May. Gerry Cinnamon from Glasgow will be joining us for his first ever U.S. tour! This is one you won’t wanna miss.”

Tickets are on sale now for the May 3 – 24 run, check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates: