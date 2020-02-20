All Time Low release new single, “Sleeping In”

All Time Low is gearing up to release their new album, Wake Up, Sunshine, on April 3rd via Fueled by Ramen Records. The album is available for pre-order here, and fans who do will receive an instant download of “Some Kind of Disaster” and the newly released — as of today — single, “Sleeping In.”

Exclusive pre-order bundles including vinyl and the band’s very own RISE Brewing Co “Wake Up Sunshine” Nitro Cold Brew Coffee are available in the band’s webstore.

With the new single, “Sleeping In,” All Time Low is partnering with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) to help raise money and awareness for no kill rescue and adoption organizations. Additionally, All Time Low has dropped a new music video for the single. Directed by Max Moore, the video was shot in location in Nashville at NSALA shelter partner, MACC.

