Half Hearted is a straight rock band hailing from Hartford, Connecticut. Consisting of Sean Dalke on vocals, Jason Grandell on guitar, Parker Fortune on drums, and Nicolas Viglione on bass, the band has been making noise in the music scene since their debut EP, How to Be Alone, dropped in 2018.

How to Be Alone dropped in the middle of their first ever full tour of the United States and Canada in the fall of 2018, and Half Hearted followed that up with their first sold out headlining show in Connecticut in February of 2019. Never one for slowing down, the band quickly released their single, “Eighteen,” not long after, and it quickly broke over 100,000 streams online.

They spent the majority of 2019 writing and recording, Half Hearted is preparing to release their debut, self-titled album on March 20th, 2020. Today, Substream is excited to team up with the band to exclusively premiere their latest single, “One Drink.”

On the single, Half Hearted shares, “At first glance, ‘One Drink’ seems like a classic ‘heartbroken, waiting up by the phone’ song. However, once the chorus hits, the song turns into a party and becomes a ‘get over your ex’ anthem. The lyrics reflect the internal struggle of wanting to be over someone and wanting to just go out and have a good time, but also how the feeling of heartbreak can be too distracting.”



Listen to our exclusive premiere of “One Drink” below.

Upcoming shows:

Mar 20 – Williamsport, PA @ Ground Floor

Mar 21 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster