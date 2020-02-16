NGHTMRE & Gunna’s New Song Gets a Rock-Infused black a.m. Remix

Featured before, the new sensation black a.m. returns with another hot remix, this time featuring the red-hot new NGHTMRE and Gunna song called “Cash Cow”. Preparing for his full-length debut, black a.m. adds new energy to an already electrified hit.

On the remix, black a.m. supplies a wavy house-meets-rock sound. a great first impression for newfound fans looking for something new to add to their playlist, alongside a new artist to fall in love with. And with that, black a.m. is destined to be the biggest name of Dance 2020.

“Cash Cow” comes on the heels of black a.m. recent tour with NGHTMRE. A known guitarist, black a.m. gained experience on the road with the dance sensation and Hip Hop superstar MGK. The new artist is known for his collaborations with big-names Dom Dolla, JOYRYDE, and Malaa. The new remix is a set up for black a.m.’s upcoming debut EP, i am.

Ahead of i am, stream the brand-new remix now, courtesy of Ultra Records. The star’s debut EP arrives this Spring. For updates on the forthcoming project, follow black a.m. on Twitter and Instagram.

Take a listen to the catchy remix below.