Disq share new song and music video, “Loneliness”

Madison, Wisconsin’s Disq have just released a brand new single called “Loneliness.” The single is off their new album, Collector, which will be out on March 6th via Saddle Creek — pre-order the record here.
Of the song, Disq guitarist/vocalist Isaac deBroux-Slone says “‘Loneliness’ is about the feeling of helplessness you get after someone you love has moved far away. At the time, my high-school girlfriend of a few years was moving from Madison to Los Angeles for college. We’d decided to stay together, but with the distance I began to feel a kind of loneliness that I hadn’t known before. The lyrics were written over several sad days sitting in my room, and combined with a guitar riff Raina came up with.”
Listen to “Loneliness” below.
Additionally, Disq is heading out on a North American tour in April following their appearance at SXSW. Tickets for their tour are currently on-sale here.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Daily Routine
- Konichiwa Internet
- I’m Really Trying
- D19
- Loneliness
- Fun Song 4
- Gentle
- Trash
- I Wanna Die
- Drum In
Tour Dates:
4/6 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^
4/7 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^
4/9 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^
4/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^
4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^
4/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^
4/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
4/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
4/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
4/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
4/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~
4/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~
4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~
4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~
4/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~
4/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
5/1 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
~ w/ Girl Friday