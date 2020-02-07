Disq share new song and music video, “Loneliness”

Madison, Wisconsin’s Disq have just released a brand new single called “Loneliness.” The single is off their new album, Collector, which will be out on March 6th via Saddle Creek — pre-order the record here.

Of the song, Disq guitarist/vocalist Isaac deBroux-Slone says “‘Loneliness’ is about the feeling of helplessness you get after someone you love has moved far away. At the time, my high-school girlfriend of a few years was moving from Madison to Los Angeles for college. We’d decided to stay together, but with the distance I began to feel a kind of loneliness that I hadn’t known before. The lyrics were written over several sad days sitting in my room, and combined with a guitar riff Raina came up with.”

Listen to “Loneliness” below.

Additionally, Disq is heading out on a North American tour in April following their appearance at SXSW. Tickets for their tour are currently on-sale here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Daily Routine Konichiwa Internet I’m Really Trying D19 Loneliness Fun Song 4 Gentle Trash I Wanna Die Drum In

Tour Dates:

3/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW 4/3 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/4 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

4/6 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^

4/7 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

4/9 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

4/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

4/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

4/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

4/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

4/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

4/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

4/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/1 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

~ w/ Girl Friday