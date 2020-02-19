The 1975 release new song and video, “The Birthday Party”

The 1975 is gearing up to release their new album, Notes On a Conditional Form, on April 24th via Dirty Hit/Interscope Records. The band have shared a handful of singles like “People,” “Frail State of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” and today have already shared the latest single, “The Birthday Party.”

The single also comes with an official music video, in which The 1975 once again teamed up with director Ben Ditto and co-director/lead artist Jon Emmony, who worked together on their video for “People.” The video is a dystopian narrative about isolation, incel culture, narcissism, and the divisions that social media creates — wondering if there is space for real, meaningful connections with technology.

“It was truly inspiring to work with The 1975 on this project, combining digital craft with true emotion and a subversive and multilayered narrative,” says Ditto. “Matty and I have a shared fascination with the underbelly of Internet culture and how that impacts modern life, and we looked to address this from several directions and created an engaging and beautiful piece of filmmaking to contain these messages and their performance in a revolutionary way.”

In the video, The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy visits Mindshower — a digital detox center — where he encounter a variety of characters taken from reddit/4chan meme subculture’s. Mimic productions recreated the band as digital humans, clad in simulated digital costumes. Detailed 3D scans were used to create these avatars fore each member, with body and facial motion capture being used to record their performance.

The fantasy world that appears in “The Birthday Party” will all be brought to life in an immersive way for the upcoming tour for the band. Tickets for their North American tour are currently on-sale here. Fans can also pre-order Notes On a Conditional Form here.

Tour dates:

April 27 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Austin360)

May 2 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

May 3 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

May 5 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum +

May 8 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre +

May 11 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 13 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

May 16 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

May 18 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

May 19 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

May 21 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

May 23 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

May 29 Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

June 2 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

June 3 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

June 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

June 9 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

June 11 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center *

June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival * +

Phoebe Bridgers will be direct support on all dates except *

Beabadoobee will be support on all dates except +